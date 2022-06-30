Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,560 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 212,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 1,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,552. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

