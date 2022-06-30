Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 692 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $21.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,310.10. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,875. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,343.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,480.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

