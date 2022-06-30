Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,993. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.