Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Raised by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $323.55. 26,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.63. The stock has a market cap of $307.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

