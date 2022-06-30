ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,346.00

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $12,798.68 and approximately $4,346.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.98 or 1.00059958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.