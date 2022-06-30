Emercoin (EMC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,360.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. Emercoin has a market cap of $851,233.26 and approximately $7,360.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00037396 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,495,093 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

