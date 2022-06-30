Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Reduced by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

