Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELEZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Endesa stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.
About Endesa (Get Rating)
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.
