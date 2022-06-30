ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 952,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 12,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,638. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

