Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

