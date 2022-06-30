Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.