Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.89 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

