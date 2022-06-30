Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.20 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 2.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Universal Display worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Display by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.