Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,608. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

