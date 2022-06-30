Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,084.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

