Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

