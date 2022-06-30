Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

