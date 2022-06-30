Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.09

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 17023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,742 shares during the last quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

