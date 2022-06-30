Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPACGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,040,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.