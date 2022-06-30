Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.58.
EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
