Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,040,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

