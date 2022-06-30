Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 232,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,387. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.