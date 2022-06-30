EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 8100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)
