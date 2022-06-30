EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 8100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

