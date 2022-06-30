Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.33

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 2485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $5,203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $7,814,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

