Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Reduced by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 539,993 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 8.2% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

