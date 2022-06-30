EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.63. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

