Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 667.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.