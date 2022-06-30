Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 234,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

PSTG traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 28,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,707. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

