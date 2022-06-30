Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $538.68. 14,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.01. The stock has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

