Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 105,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 157,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,071. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

