Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,626. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

