Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.35. 153,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,069. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

