Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,407 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

