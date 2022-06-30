Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $242.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Epizyme by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

