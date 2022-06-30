Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.50

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.97), with a volume of 92338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.30 ($0.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.28. The stock has a market cap of £117.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Shaun M. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,409.64).

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

