Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.93.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock opened at $649.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $675.88 and a 200-day moving average of $718.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.