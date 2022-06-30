Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Want Want China Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Want Want China in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Want Want China’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

Want Want China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.