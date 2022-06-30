Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Want Want China Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Want Want China in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Want Want China’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

