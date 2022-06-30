Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NIKE stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

