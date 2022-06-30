Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.82

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 63704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

ERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$985.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.01.

In other news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

About Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.