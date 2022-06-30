essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 1.3%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.10 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.93). Approximately 13,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 349,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.31) price objective on shares of essensys in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

In other news, insider Mark Furness acquired 20,934 shares of essensys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £19,677.96 ($24,141.77).

essensys

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

