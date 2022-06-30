Essex LLC Acquires 6,196 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after buying an additional 1,078,738 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,694,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. 18,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

