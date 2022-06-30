Essex LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 712,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,941,371. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

