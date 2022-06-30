Essex LLC Invests $619,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 1,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.