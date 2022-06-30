Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.50. 2,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

