ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

