Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.89

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUYTY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($30.85) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($47.87) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

