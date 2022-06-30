EUNO (EUNO) Trading 80.5% Higher This Week

EUNO (EUNO) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $178.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 80.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00236462 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,580,421,032 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

