Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EUMNF remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

