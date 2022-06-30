Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EUMNF remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.
Euro Manganese Company Profile (Get Rating)
