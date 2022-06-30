European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 1.6%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.67. 149,807 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$320.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.52.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:ERE-UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.