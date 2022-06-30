EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $8,344.82 and approximately $48,498.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00267125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000435 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.02068131 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006564 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

