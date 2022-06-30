Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.27

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 1314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

