Evercore ISI Trims Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price to $30.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $18.32 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $622,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,533 shares of company stock worth $2,436,122 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 157,408 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

